Crackdown on Unlicensed Services on Vaishno Devi Track

In a decisive operation, District Police Reasi intensified measures against unauthorized service providers and impersonators along the Mata Vaishno Devi route, filing two FIRs under pertinent legal provisions. These actions were aimed at individuals deceitfully operating as pony service providers.

During routine patrols near Geeta Mata Mandir, Bathing Ghat-2, a man presenting himself as Puran Singh faced scrutiny. His service license photo did not match his face. Investigation revealed his real identity as Manir Hussain from Tehsil Thakrakote, using another's authorized card illicitly on the shrine board track. Consequently, FIR No. 111/2025 U/S 319/223 BNS was filed at Katra Police Station, and the case is under investigation.

Separately, at Ban Ganga Bridge, Sahil Khan from Jammu was caught operating a pony without proper authorization. During inquiry, he confessed to not possessing a valid pony service card, directly contravening SDM's directives. FIR No. 112/2025 U/S 223 BNS has been lodged with Katra Police, as probing continues.

Reasi Police urges service providers to hold valid authorizations and calls on pilgrims and residents to report suspicious activities to nearby officials. Commitment to preserving the law, order, and sanctity of the holy area remains a priority. Enhanced surveillance, routine patrols, and verification initiatives will persist to curtail illegal and hazardous practices. (ANI)

