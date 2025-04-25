Iran and Russia Strengthen Energy and Economic Ties Amid Western Sanctions
Iran is enhancing cooperation with Russia in agriculture and banking, with plans to remove barriers between the two nations. Amid Western sanctions, Iran is signing a $4 billion oilfield agreement with Russia, while both countries discuss a gas hub. OPEC+ members debate over oil output increases.
In a notable diplomatic move, Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad announced intentions to strengthen ties with Russia in various sectors including agriculture and banking. This marks an effort to eliminate cooperation barriers, with both nations facing Western sanctions.
Iran is set to sign a $4 billion agreement for the development of seven oilfields in collaboration with Russia. The partnership builds on historical ties, including Russia's involvement in Iran's nuclear infrastructure.
Amid escalating global energy discussions, Russian President Putin proposes supplying up to 55 billion cubic metres of gas to Iran annually. Concurrently, OPEC+ members, including Russia, are in talks over increasing oil production, highlighting internal disputes over production quotas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
