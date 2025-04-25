DCB Bank's Impressive Q4 Performance with Profit Surge

DCB Bank has announced a significant 14 percent surge in net profit, totalling Rs 177 crore for the final quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2025. This marks a notable rise from the Rs 155.68 crore net profit recorded during the same period last year.

The bank's total revenue for the January to March quarter of FY25 reached Rs 1,961 crore, showing a rise from Rs 1,581 crore in the equivalent period of the previous financial year, DCB Bank disclosed in a regulatory filing.

Additionally, the bank reported an improvement in its asset quality, with gross non-performing assets reducing to 2.99 percent from 3.23 percent in the prior year. The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 1.35 per share, pending shareholder approval. However, shares of DCB Bank saw a decline, closing at Rs 127.10 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)