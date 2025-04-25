Left Menu

DCB Bank's Impressive Q4 Performance with Profit Surge

DCB Bank reported a 14% increase in net profit to Rs 177 crore for Q4 FY25. Total income rose from Rs 1,581 crore to Rs 1,961 crore. Gross NPA reduced to 2.99%. A dividend of Rs 1.35 per share is proposed, subject to shareholder approval.

DCB Bank has announced a significant 14 percent surge in net profit, totalling Rs 177 crore for the final quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2025. This marks a notable rise from the Rs 155.68 crore net profit recorded during the same period last year.

The bank's total revenue for the January to March quarter of FY25 reached Rs 1,961 crore, showing a rise from Rs 1,581 crore in the equivalent period of the previous financial year, DCB Bank disclosed in a regulatory filing.

Additionally, the bank reported an improvement in its asset quality, with gross non-performing assets reducing to 2.99 percent from 3.23 percent in the prior year. The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 1.35 per share, pending shareholder approval. However, shares of DCB Bank saw a decline, closing at Rs 127.10 on the BSE.

