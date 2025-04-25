Haryana Addresses Pahalgam Attack Fallout Amid Indus Treaty Tensions

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has called a high-level meeting to address security concerns following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. This decision comes after discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, according to a statement from the Directorate of Public Relations, Haryana. The meeting will focus on maintaining law and order in the state and will include key officials such as the Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Director General of Police, and ADGP CID.

In related developments, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed strong discontent with the Indus Water Treaty, labeling it the "most unfair document" for the people of the Union Territory. Addressing the media, Abdullah highlighted steps taken by the Indian government, reiterating the longstanding opposition from J-K against the treaty signed between India and Pakistan in 1960.

Safety concerns for J-K residents in other states were also raised, with assurances received from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Abdullah stated, "It is regrettable that this attack took place and we ensured issues brought up will be addressed." The Home Ministry is set to issue advisories, and discussions with chief ministers of various states are underway.

Adding another layer to the ongoing tensions, sources reveal that India has formally notified Pakistan about the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty. The Secretary of India's Ministry of Jal Shakti, Devashree Mukherjee, communicated this decision to Pakistan's Secretary of the Ministry of Water Resources, Syed Ali Murtaza, in writing. This move follows the Pahalgam attack, heightening the diplomatic dynamics between the two nations.

