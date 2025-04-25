Rahul Gandhi Joins Candlelight Vigil Against Pahalgam Terror: India's United Stance

In a significant show of solidarity, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi participated in a candlelight protest against the Pahalgam terror attack at India Gate in New Delhi. Earlier, he met with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar and expressed his condolences to the victims and their families.

Rahul Gandhi emphasized the unity of the nation, stating the attack aimed to disrupt societal harmony. 'The entire population of Jammu and Kashmir has condemned this tragedy and extends unwavering support to the nation,' he affirmed, highlighting his meeting with an injured victim to offer personal support.

Unity was a recurring theme as Gandhi criticized attacks on Kashmiris elsewhere in India. The opposition leader pledged continual support to governmental actions in countering terrorism. The Cabinet Committee on Security, led by PM Modi, discussed suspending the Indus Waters Treaty to pressurize Pakistan to withdraw support for cross-border terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)