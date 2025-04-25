Codelco's Resilient Q1: Despite Challenges, Profits Surge by 53%
Chile's Codelco, the leading global copper producer, reported a 53% rise in pre-tax profits to $213 million for the year's first quarter. The state-owned entity increased its output by 0.3%, despite facing several operational challenges, and aims for production between 1.37 and 1.4 million tons this year.
Chile's Codelco, the world's preeminent copper producer, announced a 53% increase in pre-tax profits, amassing $213 million in the first quarter of 2023. This performance underscores the company's resilience amid operational hurdles.
Despite obstacles like the rainy season and a February blackout, Codelco managed a slight production increase, reaching 296,000 metric tons. However, these incidents culminated in a 10,000-ton reduction in refined copper. Rising costs from mine maintenance and equipment rentals were offset by reduced prices for inputs such as power and fuel.
The company is on a mission to escalate copper production, targeting between 1.37 and 1.4 million tons this year, continuing its comeback after 2023's 25-year production low.
(With inputs from agencies.)
