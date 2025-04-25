Codelco's Resilient Q1: Despite Challenges, Profits Surge by 53%

Chile's Codelco, the world's preeminent copper producer, announced a 53% increase in pre-tax profits, amassing $213 million in the first quarter of 2023. This performance underscores the company's resilience amid operational hurdles.

Despite obstacles like the rainy season and a February blackout, Codelco managed a slight production increase, reaching 296,000 metric tons. However, these incidents culminated in a 10,000-ton reduction in refined copper. Rising costs from mine maintenance and equipment rentals were offset by reduced prices for inputs such as power and fuel.

The company is on a mission to escalate copper production, targeting between 1.37 and 1.4 million tons this year, continuing its comeback after 2023's 25-year production low.

