GIFT City: India's Gateway to Global Financial Markets

GIFT City, India's international financial services hub, is being presented as a crucial pathway for global players entering Indian markets and expanding into Asia-Pacific regions, according to Sanjay Kaul, its chief.

Kaul, the MD and CEO, emphasized the city's role in global financial transactions during meetings at the World Economic Forum.

He noted GIFT City's economic stability and governance as attractive for investors, positioning it as a strategic entry point into the thriving Indian economy.

