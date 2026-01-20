Left Menu

GIFT City: India's Gateway to Global Financial Markets

GIFT City is being showcased as India’s international financial services hub, offering global players access to Indian markets and a base for Asia-Pacific growth. Sanjay Kaul highlights its economic potential and stability as key attractions for global investors seeking to tap into India's robust market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 20-01-2026 12:58 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 12:58 IST
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

GIFT City, India's international financial services hub, is being presented as a crucial pathway for global players entering Indian markets and expanding into Asia-Pacific regions, according to Sanjay Kaul, its chief.

Kaul, the MD and CEO, emphasized the city's role in global financial transactions during meetings at the World Economic Forum.

He noted GIFT City's economic stability and governance as attractive for investors, positioning it as a strategic entry point into the thriving Indian economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

