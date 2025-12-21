Arrest of Couple in Engineer's Tragic Suicide Case

A couple has been apprehended in connection with the tragic suicide of Abhishek Srivastava, an engineer, officials confirmed on Sunday.

Authorities stated that Ajit Singh and his wife, Sonal Singh, were detained following accusations of extortion and abetment, which, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Rawat, factored into Srivastava's death.

Previously, Sonal Singh had filed a complaint against Abhishek for intimidation and extortion, which resulted in his imprisonment. After his release, further alleged attempts of extortion were made by the couple, culminating in Srivastava's suicide.

(With inputs from agencies.)