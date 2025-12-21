Arrest of Couple in Engineer's Tragic Suicide Case
A married couple has been arrested in connection with the suicide of a 25-year-old engineer, Abhishek Srivastava. They are accused of extorting money and pushing him to suicide. Abhishek's family claims he was blackmailed, and the incident followed his release on bail from earlier accusations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 21-12-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 16:41 IST
- Country:
- India
A couple has been apprehended in connection with the tragic suicide of Abhishek Srivastava, an engineer, officials confirmed on Sunday.
Authorities stated that Ajit Singh and his wife, Sonal Singh, were detained following accusations of extortion and abetment, which, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Rawat, factored into Srivastava's death.
Previously, Sonal Singh had filed a complaint against Abhishek for intimidation and extortion, which resulted in his imprisonment. After his release, further alleged attempts of extortion were made by the couple, culminating in Srivastava's suicide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Film Director Granted Anticipatory Bail Amid Molestation Allegations
Bribery Fallout: Civil Court Clerk Granted Bail Amidst Corruption Charges
Sabarimala Gold Heist: Bail Denied to Key Accused
Non-Bailable Warrant for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister
Supreme Court to Hear Majithia’s Bail Plea Amid Allegations of Political Vendetta