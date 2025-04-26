Massive Crackdown: Over 550 Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Detained in Gujarat

In a sweeping action across Gujarat, law enforcement authorities have detained over 550 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, who were residing in India using forged documents, according to Gujarat police on Saturday.

The coordinated efforts, executed by various units such as the Special Operations Group (SOG) and the Crime Branch, resulted in these arrests across Ahmedabad and Surat. Officials revealed that the detained individuals had entered India without valid documentation.

In a synchronized effort, operations were conducted overnight in Surat, where over 100 Bangladeshi nationals were held, while a simultaneous raid in Ahmedabad led to the capture of approximately 450 individuals suspected of illegal immigration.

(With inputs from agencies.)