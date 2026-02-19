Left Menu

Dummy Number Drama in Surat: Unveiling the Threats

A 37-year-old man was arrested in Surat, Gujarat, for harassing an individual on WhatsApp using a dummy mobile number. The accused sent anonymous abusive and threatening messages. He faces charges under various sections of the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 19-02-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 20:35 IST
In a significant breakthrough, the cybercrime police in Surat, Gujarat, have arrested a man accused of harassing another individual using a dummy mobile number. The suspect, Mohammad Naimuddin Refai, allegedly sent offensive and threatening messages via WhatsApp.

The investigation began after a complaint was filed, reporting the receipt of anonymous abusive and threatening messages. The threats extended to the complainant's daughter, escalating the severity of the situation.

Refai, aged 37, is charged under sections 504 and 507 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 66(c) of the Information Technology Act, highlighting the serious legal consequences of such cyber harassment.

