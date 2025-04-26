Left Menu

Illegal Mazar Demolished at Dehradun's Doon Hospital After Complaint

An illegally built mazar on government property at Doon Hospital, Dehradun, was demolished following a complaint on the CM portal. The action involved multiple government departments, ensuring the structure's removal complied with legal standards. The incident stirred public debate and highlighted concerns over unauthorized constructions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 10:06 IST
Illegal Mazar Demolished at Dehradun's Doon Hospital After Complaint
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An unauthorized mazar erected on government land at Dehradun's Doon Hospital was demolished after a complaint was filed on the Chief Minister's portal. This complaint initiated an extensive investigation by local authorities, which confirmed the illegal status of the structure, leading to its late-night demolition.

The inquiry, launched upon request by Pankaj Gupta from Rishikesh, involved cross-referencing documents from various departments, such as the Revenue Department, Municipal Corporation, and Public Works Department. The Dehradun District Magistrate spearheaded the investigation, which sought to verify the land's ownership and the legal standing of the mazar.

The issue fueled discussions among local residents, with suspicions that the site was being used for commercial purposes. The hospital administration had previously contacted the government about the mazar's interference. Subsequently, municipal officials coordinated a nighttime operation, sealing off the area and deploying police to oversee the structure's removal, ensuring legal compliance throughout the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025