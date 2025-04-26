Illegal Mazar Demolished at Dehradun's Doon Hospital After Complaint

An unauthorized mazar erected on government land at Dehradun's Doon Hospital was demolished after a complaint was filed on the Chief Minister's portal. This complaint initiated an extensive investigation by local authorities, which confirmed the illegal status of the structure, leading to its late-night demolition.

The inquiry, launched upon request by Pankaj Gupta from Rishikesh, involved cross-referencing documents from various departments, such as the Revenue Department, Municipal Corporation, and Public Works Department. The Dehradun District Magistrate spearheaded the investigation, which sought to verify the land's ownership and the legal standing of the mazar.

The issue fueled discussions among local residents, with suspicions that the site was being used for commercial purposes. The hospital administration had previously contacted the government about the mazar's interference. Subsequently, municipal officials coordinated a nighttime operation, sealing off the area and deploying police to oversee the structure's removal, ensuring legal compliance throughout the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)