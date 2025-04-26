India Mourns the Passing of Revolutionary Pope Francis

In a solemn observance of mourning, India pays tribute to the late Pope Francis, whose passing has reverberated worldwide. The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Panaji, Goa, offered heartfelt prayers on Saturday, led by Parish Priest Father Walter De Sa, in honor of the Pope's peaceful journey to Heaven.

Following the prayers, Father Walter De Sa remarked on Pope Francis' impactful legacy, noting his role in "revolutionising the world" by promoting human and gospel values. A mass was conducted to celebrate the life of Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21. In Rome, leaders gathered for his funeral, a testament to his global influence.

The parish priest reflected on the Pope's choice of name, inspired by Saint Francis of Assisi, echoing themes of humility and simplicity. President Droupadi Murmu, joined by senior Indian ministers, honored Pope Francis at Saint Peter's Basilica in Vatican City, emphasizing India's respect for his contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)