India Mourns the Passing of Revolutionary Pope Francis
India joins the global community in mourning the loss of Pope Francis, known for his revolutionary impact on the world and embodiment of humility. President Droupadi Murmu pays respects at the Vatican for the state funeral, highlighting the Pope's remarkable legacy and humble roots inspired by Saint Francis.
- Country:
- India
In a solemn observance of mourning, India pays tribute to the late Pope Francis, whose passing has reverberated worldwide. The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Panaji, Goa, offered heartfelt prayers on Saturday, led by Parish Priest Father Walter De Sa, in honor of the Pope's peaceful journey to Heaven.
Following the prayers, Father Walter De Sa remarked on Pope Francis' impactful legacy, noting his role in "revolutionising the world" by promoting human and gospel values. A mass was conducted to celebrate the life of Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21. In Rome, leaders gathered for his funeral, a testament to his global influence.
The parish priest reflected on the Pope's choice of name, inspired by Saint Francis of Assisi, echoing themes of humility and simplicity. President Droupadi Murmu, joined by senior Indian ministers, honored Pope Francis at Saint Peter's Basilica in Vatican City, emphasizing India's respect for his contributions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Puzzle Piece Symbol: A Controversial Legacy in Autism Representation
Mourning a Multifaceted Man: The Legacy of Sooranad Rajasekharan
Salah's Enduring Anfield Legacy: A Decade in the Making
Legacy of a High-Altitude Warrior: The Brilliance of General Zorawar Singh
Mohamed Salah Extends Legacy at Liverpool with New Contract