Leopard Attacks Stir Concern in Jammu and Kashmir and Tamil Nadu

In a distressing incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, a woman named Salima Begum sustained injuries from a leopard attack while working in a field alongside her husband, authorities reported on Saturday.

The attack, which took place Friday in the Rajgarh area, left Begum with multiple injuries, including superficial cuts. She was promptly taken to the Government Medical College (GMC) in Doda, where Chief Medical Officer Dr. Salman assured her condition is stable and she is receiving necessary treatment.

In an earlier occurrence in March, Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district faced a similar threat when a leopard attacked goats in the Chinnaswamy Gounder Estate. The animal was eventually captured by forest officials who laid a trap supported by automatic camera surveillance, ensuring continued public safety and addressing human-wildlife conflict effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)