Tragic Turn: Delhi Man Stabbed Ahead of Wedding

In a devastating incident, 28-year-old Shakir was fatally stabbed in Delhi's Bhajanpura area. With his wedding merely months away, the investigation into this tragic event has intensified. As authorities probe the motives behind the crime, the Bhajanpura community remains in shock and mourning.

28-year-old stabbed to death in Delhi's Bhajanpura (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident that has left the Bhajanpura community in dismay, a 28-year-old man named Shakir was stabbed to death in Delhi. The victim, who was a resident of Subhash Mohalla, Ghonda, was slated to marry in just four months, amplifying the tragedy for his grieving family.

On the evening of April 25, 2025, the Bhajanpura Police Station swiftly responded to a distress call at 9:31 pm. They were informed of an injured individual on the streets of Subhash Mohalla. Upon the police team's arrival, they discovered that Shakir had already been transported to GTB Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

The victim's shocked brother lamented the loss of his younger sibling, who was one among his eight siblings. Meanwhile, another individual, Arbaz, disclosed that preliminary investigations hint at a snatching attempt, although the exact motives remain unclear. The police are conducting an exhaustive investigation, with crime teams and forensic experts meticulously combing the scene for evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

