Empowering the Future: PM Modi's Vision for India's Youth and Women

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the inclusive role of Indian youth in nation-building, highlighting the importance of honesty in their new governmental roles. He praised women's achievements in bureaucracy, space, and science, while the government enhances rural women's empowerment and announces WAVES 2025 in Mumbai to foster young creative talents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 12:10 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/X@BJP4India). Image Credit: ANI
On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation via video conference, emphasizing the vital role of inclusivity in the development of India's youth. The occasion was marked by the distribution of over 51,000 appointment letters to young people newly recruited into various government departments as part of the Rozgar Mela initiative.

PM Modi urged the newly appointed individuals to operate with integrity, emphasizing their pivotal roles in bolstering the nation's economic framework, internal security, infrastructure development, and the betterment of laborers' lives. He stated that such dedication would aid India's journey towards becoming a 'Viksit Bharat'—a developed nation.

Highlighting the nation's advancement, Modi praised the increasing participation of women, particularly noting their success in the latest UPSC results. The Prime Minister also detailed government initiatives such as Bank Sakhi and Self-Help Groups to empower rural women, and announced the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025) in Mumbai, focusing on creating new opportunities for young creators.

