Rozgar Mela: Empowering India's Youth with Government Job Announcements

Prime Minister Modi distributed over 51,000 appointment letters during the Rozgar Mela, advancing employment opportunities for youth nationwide. Highlighting economic growth and future prospects, Union Minister Puri emphasized the transformative impact of government schemes and energy sector investments, stressing India's commitment to empowering youth and achieving developed nation status by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 13:43 IST
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri attends Rozgar Mela in Mohali, distributes appointment letters to 25 youth (Photo/PIB) . Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly appointed individuals in various government departments during the Rozgar Mela, according to a statement from the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. The event, taking place at multiple locations nationwide, saw the Prime Minister's virtual address to gatherings across the country.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, participated in the Mohali event held by the Income Tax Department at Amity University. There, 25 appointees received their government appointment letters. In his speech, Minister Puri highlighted the government's dedication to providing employment opportunities to India's youth, noting the delivery of over 9.25 lakh employment letters in under three years under PM Modi's leadership.

Addressing attendees, Minister Puri emphasized India's robust economic growth, stating that the Indian economy has become the fifth largest globally over the last decade, with projections to ascend to the third largest by 2027, surpassing Japan and Germany. Commenting on recent terror incidents, he condemned them as egregious affronts to life, vowing a firm response.

Minister Puri lauded the success of various government initiatives, reporting achievements including the construction of over 12 crore toilets under the Swachh Bharat Mission and distribution of more than 10 crore LPG connections through the PM Ujjwala Yojana. He underscored the vast opportunities for investment in the energy sector, foreseeing job creation and enhanced energy security by 2030.

Emphasizing the nation's commitment to its youth, the Minister assured that India is on course to becoming a developed country by 2047, with abundant opportunities for gainful employment. He championed the role of education and skill development in preparing the youth to tap into arising opportunities, as India aims for a prosperous future.

