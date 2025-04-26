Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi's Firm Stance: Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism

In a resolute declaration, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reinforced the state's stance on zero tolerance for terrorism while addressing the public in Lakhimpur Kheri, following the tragic attack in Pahalgam.

Expressing his condolences to the bereaved families, Adityanath emphasized that there is no room for terrorism or anarchy in India. He noted that the government's approach is anchored in development and welfare, promising a decisive response to any security threats.

Reflecting on the Pahalgam tragedy that claimed the life of Kanpur's Shubham Dwivedi among others, Yogi condemned the attack as a cowardly act and vowed that such incidents will not be tolerated in India. The attack on April 22, which also left numerous others injured, has invoked widespread outrage and condemnation from the nation's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)