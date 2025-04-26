Left Menu

Tensions Escalate Over Indus Waters Treaty as Politicians Exchange Sharp Criticisms

The diplomatic rift between India and Pakistan deepens after a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, prompting harsh remarks from officials on both sides. Amidst accusations of terrorism support and treaty violations, leaders exchange acrimonious rhetoric, increasing regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 14:57 IST
Union Minister for Commerce Piyush Goyal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan intensified after a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in 26 casualties. In the aftermath, Union Minister Piyush Goyal condemned Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for his remarks about the Indus Water Treaty.

Goyal criticized the presence of politicians like Zardari, accusing Pakistan of being a state focused on spreading terror. His comments followed Zardari's pledge to resist India's suspension of the treaty, describing it as an act of aggression by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Pakistan's Defence Minister, Khwaja Asif, admitted on Sky News to past support for terrorist groups, warning of potential conflict with India. In response to the Pahalgam attack, India implemented several diplomatic measures, including suspending the treaty, restricting travel, and reducing diplomatic staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

