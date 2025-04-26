Strengthened Bonds: J&K Minister Seeks Safety for Students in Punjab

Sakeena Itoo, the Minister for Health and Medical Education from Jammu and Kashmir, met with Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria at Raj Bhavan, Chandigarh, to address urgent safety issues following the tragic Pahalgam incident. Her discussions aimed at securing the well-being of J&K students and the business community in the area.

Governor Kataria ensured Itoo of total cooperation, highlighting that both Punjab and Chandigarh Administrations are committed to ensuring the security of J&K residents. The meeting was attended by senior police officials, including Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav and Chandigarh Police DGP Surendra Singh Yadav, underscoring the seriousness of the matter.

Itoo also consulted with Punjab Chief Secretary K A P Sinha, discussing strategies to reassure students and businesses post-attack. The Chief Secretary, alongside Home Affairs ACS Alok Shekhar, vowed full support for J&K citizens in Punjab. Itoo's initiatives follow Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's directions, reinforcing government dedication to citizen security across the nation.

Minister Itoo also held direct dialogues with J&K students in Punjab, offering personal reassurance and listening to their concerns. In line with this outreach, she visited educational institutions and engaged with administration leaders to emphasize the necessity of protective measures for student welfare. Her visit also served to inform them about assistance channels available through the J&K Government.

(With inputs from agencies.)