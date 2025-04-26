Diplomatic Resolution: Tanzania Lifts Import Ban on Malawi and South Africa

Tanzania announced late Friday it is lifting its ban on agricultural imports from Malawi and South Africa. This comes days after it imposed the ban in retaliation against similar measures from the two nations.

Joseph Ndunguru, director general of the Tanzania Plant Health and Pesticides Authority, confirmed that the ban lift is immediate, paving the way for diplomatic ministerial discussions. Tanzania responded to outreach from both countries seeking dialogue on the trade dispute.

Initially, Tanzania's agricultural ministry halted imports from Malawi and South Africa and banned fertilizer exports to Malawi, a crucial supplier. With the ban now revoked, South African minister Ronald Lamola celebrated Tanzania's diplomatic resolution, emphasizing the importance of cooperation to unlock opportunities. This incident highlights the interconnected political economy within the Southern African Development Community.

(With inputs from agencies.)