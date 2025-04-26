Kulgam Police Clamp Down on Terror Suspects

In a significant security operation, Kulgam Police, working alongside the Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), arrested two individuals linked to terrorist activities in south Kashmir's Kulgam district. The arrest was made at a checkpoint in Matalhama Chowk Thokerpora, Qaimoh, where authorities seized a cache of arms, including two pistols and associated ammunition.

The suspects have been identified as Bilal Ahmad Bhat and Mohd Ismail Bhat, both residents of Thokerpora, Qaimoh. The operation resulted in the recovery of two pistols, two magazines, and 25 rounds of pistol ammunition. In response, a case has been registered at the Qaimoh Police Station, and an in-depth investigation is underway.

This operation follows the demolition of a suspect's residence linked to a previous terrorist incident in Pahalgam, which resulted in numerous casualties. The demolished house belonged to Zakir Ahmad Ganie, believed to be connected to the devastating attack. Authorities remain vigilant in their ongoing efforts to curb terrorism in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)