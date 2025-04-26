Left Menu

Kulgam Police Clamp Down on Terror Suspects

Police in Kulgam, with the Army and CRPF, arrested two suspected terrorist associates, recovering weapons. This follows the demolition of a suspect's house tied to a Pahalgam attack. Authorities continue their rigorous crackdown on terrorism in south Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 19:16 IST
Kulgam Police Clamp Down on Terror Suspects
Two terrorist associates arrested in Kulgam (Photo/J-K Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant security operation, Kulgam Police, working alongside the Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), arrested two individuals linked to terrorist activities in south Kashmir's Kulgam district. The arrest was made at a checkpoint in Matalhama Chowk Thokerpora, Qaimoh, where authorities seized a cache of arms, including two pistols and associated ammunition.

The suspects have been identified as Bilal Ahmad Bhat and Mohd Ismail Bhat, both residents of Thokerpora, Qaimoh. The operation resulted in the recovery of two pistols, two magazines, and 25 rounds of pistol ammunition. In response, a case has been registered at the Qaimoh Police Station, and an in-depth investigation is underway.

This operation follows the demolition of a suspect's residence linked to a previous terrorist incident in Pahalgam, which resulted in numerous casualties. The demolished house belonged to Zakir Ahmad Ganie, believed to be connected to the devastating attack. Authorities remain vigilant in their ongoing efforts to curb terrorism in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025