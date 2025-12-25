Jewellery Heist Unraveled: Trio Arrested in Saket Burglary

In an intriguing turn of events, Delhi police have arrested three individuals connected to a significant burglary at a senior citizen's residence in Saket. The suspects were found in possession of gold and diamond jewellery valued at approximately Rs 21 lakh.

Identified as Shivam Sonkar alias Sibu, Akash Sharma, and a woman from Amritsar, the trio allegedly broke into the house while the owner was away. With a clever combination of CCTV assessment and technical data analysis, law enforcement managed to track the suspects down.

Raids in Amritsar led to the recovery of the stolen items, including a gold chain mortgaged at a local finance company. The case is still under investigation, as police suspect the involvement of the accused in additional burglaries.