Left Menu

Jewellery Heist Unraveled: Trio Arrested in Saket Burglary

Three individuals, including a woman, were arrested for a burglary in south Delhi's Saket, recovering gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 21 lakh. Police used CCTV footage and technical data to identify suspects Shivam Sonkar and Akash Sharma, and conducted raids in Amritsar to recover the stolen items.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 16:16 IST
Jewellery Heist Unraveled: Trio Arrested in Saket Burglary
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an intriguing turn of events, Delhi police have arrested three individuals connected to a significant burglary at a senior citizen's residence in Saket. The suspects were found in possession of gold and diamond jewellery valued at approximately Rs 21 lakh.

Identified as Shivam Sonkar alias Sibu, Akash Sharma, and a woman from Amritsar, the trio allegedly broke into the house while the owner was away. With a clever combination of CCTV assessment and technical data analysis, law enforcement managed to track the suspects down.

Raids in Amritsar led to the recovery of the stolen items, including a gold chain mortgaged at a local finance company. The case is still under investigation, as police suspect the involvement of the accused in additional burglaries.

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025