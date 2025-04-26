Uttarakhand CM Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Madrasas and Foreign Residences
Under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand has intensified efforts against illegal madrasas, sealing three more in Roorkee. Amid tense India-Pakistan relations, officials are also directed to identify and repatriate Pakistani residents. The CM vowed to curb illegal institutions and fraudulent activities.
In a bold move under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Uttarakhand administration has ramped up its efforts against illegally operated madrasas across the state.
In the latest development, authorities have sealed three such madrasas in Roorkee, following a thorough investigation which revealed they were neither registered nor compliant with official standards. Superintendent of the Bhagwanpur sub-district, Jitendra Kumar, led the operation in Hallu Majra, Makhanpur, and Mohitpur villages, backed by police forces.
This is part of a broader statewide crackdown resulting in the closure of 180 unauthorized madrasas so far, aligning with the Chief Minister's firm stance that no institution will operate outside legal confines.
Simultaneously, amid escalating tensions with Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack, CM Dhami has instructed senior officials to identify Pakistani residents within Uttarakhand, initiate their deportation, and enforce strict measures to curb fraudulent use of government schemes. This directive follows a devastating terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 25 Indian and one Nepali citizens.
The administration continues to verify tenant identities rigorously, and legal action will ensue against those failing to comply.
