Unified Political Stance Post-Pahalgam Terror Attack: Security Over Politics
Union Minister Raksha Khadse urges all political factions to support the government following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah emphasizes caution, opposing war with Pakistan, and calls for enhanced security in Kashmir to prevent future lapses.
- Country:
- India
In a call for national unity, Union Minister Raksha Khadse announced that political parties are standing together after the Pahalgam terror assault, which resulted in 26 fatalities. Speaking in Hubbali, Khadse emphasized that political gamesmanship must be set aside for the nation's sake.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while addressing the media on Saturday, voiced his opposition to warfare with Pakistan. He raised concerns about a security lapse leading to the tragic incident and urged for boosted safety measures in Kashmir to fend off similar attacks.
Siddaramaiah highlighted his government's proactive approach in collaborating with Central authorities to identify and repatriate Pakistani nationals in Karnataka, aligning with national security strategies. The devastating Pahalgam attack numbered 25 Indian and one Nepalese victim among its casualties. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
