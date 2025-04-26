AAP Accuses BJP of Manipulating Delhi's Air Quality Data Ahead of Elections

In a fiery critique of the BJP's governance in Delhi, AAP Delhi leader Saurabh Bharadwaj has accused the ruling party of executing a 'criminal conspiracy' to mislead residents about pollution levels. Bharadwaj alleges that the BJP installed air quality monitoring stations in green zones, where pollution is naturally lower, to fabricate pollution data ahead of elections.

Bharadwaj demanded accountability from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, questioning who sanctioned these installations and whether they adhered to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines. He criticized what he calls the BJP's deceptive promises, suggesting that if the government truly aimed to deceive, they might as well install monitors in ministers' drawing rooms.

Presenting data discrepancies, Bharadwaj highlighted that monitors placed in less polluted areas could skew the city's overall air quality index. He urged transparency regarding the decision-making process and called for action against any officers who bypassed standard protocols. The AAP leader denounced the initiative as a colossal fraud using public funds, misguiding citizens about the health risks of Delhi's air.

(With inputs from agencies.)