Left Menu

China Advances Sanmen Nuclear Power Plant Phase 3

China's cabinet has approved the Phase 3 project of the Sanmen nuclear power plant in Zhejiang. Additionally, a draft law to enhance the medical security system was passed, focusing on improving the country's medical supply policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-04-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 17:00 IST
China Advances Sanmen Nuclear Power Plant Phase 3
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's cabinet has given the green light for the Phase 3 project of the Sanmen nuclear power plant, located in the eastern province of Zhejiang. This decision was made during a meeting chaired by Premier Li Qiang, according to the state media outlet, CCTV.

In the same meeting, a draft law aimed at bolstering China's medical security framework was also approved. The proposed law seeks to refine the country's medical supply policies and system, an effort to enhance the nation's healthcare infrastructure.

This dual approval marks a significant step in China's energy and healthcare sectors, reflecting the government's ongoing commitment to infrastructural development and public health improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025