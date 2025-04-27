China Advances Sanmen Nuclear Power Plant Phase 3

China's cabinet has given the green light for the Phase 3 project of the Sanmen nuclear power plant, located in the eastern province of Zhejiang. This decision was made during a meeting chaired by Premier Li Qiang, according to the state media outlet, CCTV.

In the same meeting, a draft law aimed at bolstering China's medical security framework was also approved. The proposed law seeks to refine the country's medical supply policies and system, an effort to enhance the nation's healthcare infrastructure.

This dual approval marks a significant step in China's energy and healthcare sectors, reflecting the government's ongoing commitment to infrastructural development and public health improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)