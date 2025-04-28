Left Menu

India's Stern Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack Signals New Era of Zero Tolerance

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, India has adopted a more aggressive stance against terrorism, signaling a zero-tolerance policy. Defence expert Sanjeev Srivastava highlighted India's various diplomatic and economic actions against Pakistan, emphasizing that further military responses are anticipated. Global support, except Turkey, bolsters India's position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 10:33 IST
Defence and Foreign Affairs Expert Sanjeev Srivastava (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Defence and Foreign Affairs Expert Sanjeev Srivastava underscored India's unyielding stance on terrorism with a series of decisive actions against Pakistan. Measures include suspending the Indus Water Treaty, halting activities at the Wagah-Attari border, and expelling Pakistani officials.

In an interview with ANI, Srivastava highlighted that India's zero-tolerance policy, led by Prime Minister Modi, aims to make Pakistan accountable for its role in terrorism. He warned of further military strategies being developed by India's security apparatus, indicating a rigorous response at a chosen time.

Srivastava drew parallels between the Pahalgam attack and the October 7, 2023, Hamas assault on Israel, emphasizing the global condemnation of the attack against India. Despite Turkey's silence, most Islamic nations, along with China and the USA, stand in solidarity with India, revealing Pakistan's increasing isolation on the international stage.

Latest News

