Landmark Rs 63,000 Crore Deal: India to Acquire 26 Rafale Marine Jets

India is set to sign a Rs 63,000 crore deal with France for 26 Rafale Marine jets today, bolstering its naval air capabilities. The acquisition addresses urgent needs for carrier-borne fighter jets, supplementing the existing MiG-29 K fleet. The contract includes maintenance, training, and indigenous manufacturing support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 10:34 IST
Landmark Rs 63,000 Crore Deal: India to Acquire 26 Rafale Marine Jets
Rafale Marine fighter jet taxis on the flight deck of France's Charles de Gaulle nuclear-powered aircraft carrier operating in the Mediterranean Sea (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant defense initiative, India is gearing up to finalize a critical Rs 63,000 crore deal with France for 26 Rafale Marine combat jets. Defense officials confirmed the signing will occur today, with French and Indian representatives leading the discussions and the Defence Ministers of both nations participating remotely.

Initially, the French Defence Minister was slated to attend, but personal commitments led to a change in plans. The high-stakes agreement was sanctioned by the Cabinet Committee on Security earlier this month, highlighting its strategic importance in beefing up India's maritime air power capabilities.

The acquisition comes as a response to the dwindling performance of the existing MiG-29 K fighters, necessitating an immediate upgrade. The Rafale marine aircraft is poised to operate from the carrier INS Vikrant. Notably, the contract encapsulates a comprehensive support package for logistics, personnel training, and boosting indigenous production capabilities, further fortifying the country's defense prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

