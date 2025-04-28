Landmark Rs 63,000 Crore Deal: India to Acquire 26 Rafale Marine Jets

In a significant defense initiative, India is gearing up to finalize a critical Rs 63,000 crore deal with France for 26 Rafale Marine combat jets. Defense officials confirmed the signing will occur today, with French and Indian representatives leading the discussions and the Defence Ministers of both nations participating remotely.

Initially, the French Defence Minister was slated to attend, but personal commitments led to a change in plans. The high-stakes agreement was sanctioned by the Cabinet Committee on Security earlier this month, highlighting its strategic importance in beefing up India's maritime air power capabilities.

The acquisition comes as a response to the dwindling performance of the existing MiG-29 K fighters, necessitating an immediate upgrade. The Rafale marine aircraft is poised to operate from the carrier INS Vikrant. Notably, the contract encapsulates a comprehensive support package for logistics, personnel training, and boosting indigenous production capabilities, further fortifying the country's defense prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)