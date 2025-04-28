Vedanta's Green Leap: Biomass Facility Revolutionizes Clean Energy

In a significant stride towards sustainable energy, Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd, under Vedanta Power, has inaugurated a biomass manufacturing plant in Mansa, Punjab, producing 500 tonnes of biomass daily.

This groundbreaking facility aims to replace a portion of coal with carbon-neutral bio-pellets, addressing environmental concerns and promoting a cleaner energy source by converting agricultural stubble into eco-friendly biofuel.

By doing so, Vedanta is actively reducing its carbon footprint, aligning with India's clean energy objectives, and offering solutions to Punjab's notorious stubble burning problem. CEO Rajinder Singh Ahuja emphasizes the company's unwavering commitment to pioneering green transitions despite initial infrastructure challenges.

