Vedanta's Green Leap: Biomass Facility Revolutionizes Clean Energy

Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd, part of Vedanta Power, launched a 500-tonne biomass facility in Punjab to curb air pollution and reduce coal usage. The plant converts crop stubble into bio-pellets, aligning with India's clean energy goals and tackling Punjab's stubble burning issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 14:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

In a significant stride towards sustainable energy, Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd, under Vedanta Power, has inaugurated a biomass manufacturing plant in Mansa, Punjab, producing 500 tonnes of biomass daily.

This groundbreaking facility aims to replace a portion of coal with carbon-neutral bio-pellets, addressing environmental concerns and promoting a cleaner energy source by converting agricultural stubble into eco-friendly biofuel.

By doing so, Vedanta is actively reducing its carbon footprint, aligning with India's clean energy objectives, and offering solutions to Punjab's notorious stubble burning problem. CEO Rajinder Singh Ahuja emphasizes the company's unwavering commitment to pioneering green transitions despite initial infrastructure challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

