E-rickshaw Arrest: Illicit Liquor Smuggling Busted in Delhi
A 25-year-old named Rohit was arrested in central Delhi for transporting illicit liquor in an e-rickshaw. Police recovered 1,000 quarters of alcohol. Already marked as a 'Bad Character', Rohit was previously involved in multiple Excise Act cases. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the supply chain.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi police have apprehended a 25-year-old man named Rohit for smuggling 1,000 quarters of illicit liquor using an e-rickshaw without a number plate. The incident occurred in the Anand Parbat area, a police spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.
Rohit, who hails from the Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh, was intercepted at Nehru Nagar. The police seized 20 cartons, with the alcohol marked for sale exclusively in Haryana, from his vehicle. According to police records, he had been previously declared a 'Bad Character' at the Vijay Vihar police station due to his repeated involvement in illegal activities.
Authorities have filed an FIR under the Delhi Excise Act, as Rohit had been embroiled in four prior cases under the same legislation. The police are actively pursuing leads to dismantle the larger network involved in the illicit supply chain, with investigations currently underway.
