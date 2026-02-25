AAP Uncovers Alleged Cattle Mafia Operation in South Delhi

A political storm erupted in South Delhi as the AAP claimed to have busted an alleged 'cattle mafia' operation beneath the Panchsheel drain. Party representatives stated that 43 cows, illicitly held, were rescued and sent to a cow shelter following their intervention.

The operation, led by AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj, prompted the involvement of both the MCD and local police. However, controversy ensued as Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh refuted the claims, describing them as misleading and politically motivated.

Mayor Singh emphasized the MCD's commitment to curbing illegal dairies and promoting animal welfare, dismissing any allegations of complicity. He assured that if any negligence by MCD officials is discovered, strict action will follow, reiterating the city's zero-tolerance stance on animal cruelty.

(With inputs from agencies.)