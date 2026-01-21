Tragedy in Wardha: Unprovoked Attack Claims Two Lives
In Arvi town, Maharashtra, a mentally-challenged man attacked and killed two elderly individuals with a wooden log. The incident unfolded in a residential area, prompting locals and a traffic policeman to overtake the attacker. Police subsequently detained the assailant, with investigations ongoing.
A shocking incident in Arvi town, Maharashtra, has left the community in distress after a mentally-challenged man fatally attacked two elderly men.
The attack occurred around 10 a.m. in Wardha district's Gol Bazar area, where the attacker, reportedly unclothed, used the leg of a bed to assault passersby without cause.
While two victims lost their lives, local residents, assisted by a traffic policeman, managed to subdue the attacker. Police authorities have taken him into custody, initiating an investigation into the tragic event.
