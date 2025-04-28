Left Menu

Delhi's Power Surge: Meeting Record Demand Amidst Rising Heat

Delhi's power demand set a new record, surpassing 6,000 MW due to the rising temperatures. Discoms have implemented measures to ensure a reliable supply, projecting demands to reach 9,000 MW by 2025. They've secured power banking arrangements to maintain seamless distribution across the city.

  • Country:
  • India

In response to soaring temperatures, Delhi's electricity demand surged past 6,000 MW for the first time this year, as reported by discom officials. The State Load Dispatch Centre noted that the peak occurred at 3:30 pm, marking a significant milestone for April 28.

This represents the highest demand for the date in three years, with previous peaks falling short of this year's spike. The temperature reached a sweltering 40.4 degrees Celsius, further pushing demand. Discoms like BRPL and BYPL met demands of 2,590 MW and 1,290 MW respectively, according to company spokespeople.

Discoms have strategically prepared to face the impending demand surge, especially as projections for 2025 suggest reaching peaks of 9,000 MW. BSES discoms have also coordinated power banking arrangements to bolster supply, aiming to serve over 50 lakh customers efficiently in the summer months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

