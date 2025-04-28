Delhi's Green Revolution: Forest Department Goes Electric

In a groundbreaking initiative to bolster environmental conservation, Delhi's Minister of Environment, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, has mandated a complete shift to electric vehicles for the Forest Department. The directive aims to replace all diesel and internal combustion engine vehicles with electric variants within a 60-day period, as confirmed by a press release from the Office of the Minister of Environment, Forest & Wildlife Government of NCT of Delhi. This decisive action underscores the urgency to reduce pollution in forest areas and protect local wildlife.

The Minister has instructed the Forest Department to perform a detailed vehicle assessment and present a transition plan within the next seven days. Effective immediately, entry restrictions have been placed on all non-electric vehicles, government or private, into Delhi's forest and protected regions. 'Delhi's forests deserve quiet, clean mobility, not smoke and noise,' emphasized Minister Sirsa.

This initiative is a segment of the Delhi Government's expansive strategy to curb pollution and expand green infrastructure. 'A greener Delhi with clean air is not a distant dream -- it is our living commitment,' proclaimed the Minister, highlighting the city's dedication to adopting clean technologies and enhancing its forests for a healthier future. Guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Government has earmarked Rs 506 crore to bolster environmental monitoring, pollution control projects, and biodiversity protection. Additionally, a large-scale plantation drive aims to plant approximately 70 lakh saplings, enhancing urban biodiversity and boosting Delhi's greenery.

(With inputs from agencies.)