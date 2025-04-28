Supreme Court Upholds Conviction in Notorious Tamil Nadu Honour-Killing Case

On Monday, the Supreme Court upheld the convictions and sentences of eleven individuals involved in the brutal murder of a young couple in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore, a case rooted in caste-based honour-killing in 2003. This decision confirms the ruling of the Madras High Court from June 2022, which convicted eleven out of thirteen previously tried.

The verdict, delivered by Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Prashant Kumar Mishra, pointedly criticized the deeply entrenched caste system in India, labeling the crime as 'wicked and odious.' The court stressed the need for strong punishment for honour killings, describing them as crimes against both the state and humanity.

The bench also awarded Rs5 lakhs in compensation to one victim's family, emphasizing that the state must pay this alongside any other court-ordered compensation. Criticism was also directed at the prosecution for extensive trial delays. The case brought to light the involvement of two police officers among the convicts and highlighted the societal issues linked with caste-based discrimination.

