Left Menu

Massive Fire Erupts at IOCL Facility in Paradip, Odisha

A major fire engulfed Indian Oil Corp Ltd's pipe stockyard in Paradip, Odisha on Monday afternoon. The blaze, first noticed at around 1:30 PM, prompted a response from ten fire tenders. The cause remains undetermined, but fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paradip | Updated: 28-04-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 23:04 IST
Massive Fire Erupts at IOCL Facility in Paradip, Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A major fire erupted at an Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOCL) facility in Paradip, Odisha on Monday afternoon, according to local police reports.

The blaze was detected at the company's pipe stockyard at approximately 1:30 PM. Authorities dispatched ten fire tenders to battle the flames, which engulfed rubber-insulated pipes designated for pipelines associated with IOCL's Haldia and Barauni refineries. The cause remains unknown at this time.

Officials have confirmed that there were no casualties as a result of the incident. An investigation is underway to determine the source of the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025