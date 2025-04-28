Massive Fire Erupts at IOCL Facility in Paradip, Odisha
A major fire engulfed Indian Oil Corp Ltd's pipe stockyard in Paradip, Odisha on Monday afternoon. The blaze, first noticed at around 1:30 PM, prompted a response from ten fire tenders. The cause remains undetermined, but fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.
A major fire erupted at an Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOCL) facility in Paradip, Odisha on Monday afternoon, according to local police reports.
The blaze was detected at the company's pipe stockyard at approximately 1:30 PM. Authorities dispatched ten fire tenders to battle the flames, which engulfed rubber-insulated pipes designated for pipelines associated with IOCL's Haldia and Barauni refineries. The cause remains unknown at this time.
Officials have confirmed that there were no casualties as a result of the incident. An investigation is underway to determine the source of the fire.
