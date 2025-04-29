Left Menu

Choppy Markets Await Key Economic Data Amid Earnings Week

The S&P 500 had an uneventful closing session, with megacap stocks like Nvidia and Amazon impacting performance. As major companies prepare to release earnings and key economic data surfaces, investor attention remains keen on U.S.-China trade negotiations and potential impacts on global markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 01:56 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 01:56 IST
Choppy Markets Await Key Economic Data Amid Earnings Week
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The S&P 500 ended Monday's volatile session almost unchanged, as megacap stocks, particularly Nvidia and Amazon, acted as a drag on performance amid investor anticipation of significant catalysts including crucial economic data and earnings reports from leading U.S. companies.

Major players in the tech sphere, known as the 'Magnificent Seven,' are under the spotlight this week. Notably, Amazon along with Apple, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft are set to reveal their quarterly earnings, with the potential to sway market dynamics. Despite Apple and Meta slightly boosting indices, concerns persist over U.S. trade policies and their effect on future profitability.

The Dow Jones rose modestly by 114 points, while the S&P 500 marked a small gain, continuing its streak of daily advances. Investors remain attentive to Sino-U.S. negotiation developments, especially given the ongoing trade tensions and the global economic recession risks posed by new tariff implementations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025