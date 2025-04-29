Choppy Markets Await Key Economic Data Amid Earnings Week

The S&P 500 ended Monday's volatile session almost unchanged, as megacap stocks, particularly Nvidia and Amazon, acted as a drag on performance amid investor anticipation of significant catalysts including crucial economic data and earnings reports from leading U.S. companies.

Major players in the tech sphere, known as the 'Magnificent Seven,' are under the spotlight this week. Notably, Amazon along with Apple, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft are set to reveal their quarterly earnings, with the potential to sway market dynamics. Despite Apple and Meta slightly boosting indices, concerns persist over U.S. trade policies and their effect on future profitability.

The Dow Jones rose modestly by 114 points, while the S&P 500 marked a small gain, continuing its streak of daily advances. Investors remain attentive to Sino-U.S. negotiation developments, especially given the ongoing trade tensions and the global economic recession risks posed by new tariff implementations.

(With inputs from agencies.)