UAE's 'Year of the Family' Initiative Lauded by Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the UAE's decision to designate 2026 as the 'Year of the Family', drawing parallels with India's strong family traditions. He highlighted a community kitchen initiative in Gujarat's Chandanki village as an example of fostering community spirit. UAE President Al Nahyan discussed the initiative during his visit to India.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commended the UAE's forward-thinking decision to designate 2026 as the 'Year of the Family'. Modi drew comparisons to India's rich tradition of family systems, which he views as integral to the nation's cultural framework.
During his regular 'Mann Ki Baat' address, he spotlighted a noteworthy community kitchen initiative in Chandanki village, Gujarat, that provides meals for all resident families. This endeavor reflects the spirit of unity and family, Modi emphasized.
He also recounted a recent conversation with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, who visited India and elaborated on the initiative's goal to foster community harmony and spirit. Modi described the initiative as truly commendable.
ALSO READ
Chiranji Lal Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya from Gujarat among Padma Shri awardees in unsung heroes category: Sources.
Gujarat CM Waives Penalty Interest for Rural Homeowners
ED Targets Smuggling with Property Seizure in Gujarat
Six killed, three injured in collision between SUV and truck in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district: Police.
Gujarat School's Management Takeover After Student Stabbing Sparks Legal Battle