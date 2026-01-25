UAE's 'Year of the Family' Initiative Lauded by Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commended the UAE's forward-thinking decision to designate 2026 as the 'Year of the Family'. Modi drew comparisons to India's rich tradition of family systems, which he views as integral to the nation's cultural framework.

During his regular 'Mann Ki Baat' address, he spotlighted a noteworthy community kitchen initiative in Chandanki village, Gujarat, that provides meals for all resident families. This endeavor reflects the spirit of unity and family, Modi emphasized.

He also recounted a recent conversation with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, who visited India and elaborated on the initiative's goal to foster community harmony and spirit. Modi described the initiative as truly commendable.