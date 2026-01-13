ICICI Lombard Faces Earnings Decline Despite Income Surge

ICICI Lombard, one of India's leading general insurers, posted a 9% decline in profit after tax, which amounted to Rs 659 crore for the quarter ending December 2025. This figure is a drop from Rs 724 crore during the same period the previous fiscal year.

Despite the shrink in profits, the company saw its total income rise, reaching Rs 6,610 crore, up from Rs 5,883 crore in the year-ago quarter. The gain in total income was also reflected in the company's gross direct premium income, which escalated to Rs 7,433 crore from Rs 6,474 crore.

Nevertheless, the financial report did not translate into stock market success, as the shares of ICICI Lombard fell by 1.15%, closing at Rs 1,887.2 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

(With inputs from agencies.)