Left Menu

Stocks Hover Near Record Highs Amid Mixed Earnings

The S&P 500 and the Dow opened near record highs as an in-line inflation report bolstered rate cut expectations. Mixed quarterly results from JPMorgan and Delta Air Lines influenced investor sentiment. The Dow Jones increased slightly, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite remained mostly steady.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 20:11 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 20:11 IST
Stocks Hover Near Record Highs Amid Mixed Earnings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average opened near record highs on Tuesday, buoyed by a largely in-line inflation report that reinforced expectations of interest rate cuts later this year. Investors considered mixed quarterly results from major companies like JPMorgan and Delta Air Lines.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones rose slightly by 26.8 points, or 0.05%, reaching 49616.95. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 witnessed a minor decline of 0.1 points, maintaining a level of 6977.41. The Nasdaq Composite edged up by a nominal 1.2 points or 0.01%, tallied at 23735.122.

The market showed resilience amid a mixed bag of earnings reports, keeping the focus on upcoming economic indicators and potential moves from the Federal Reserve concerning interest rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Sindoor: India's Strategic Stand Against Terrorism and Border Stability

Operation Sindoor: India's Strategic Stand Against Terrorism and Border Stab...

 India
2
Pakistan Shelves Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline Amid US Sanctions

Pakistan Shelves Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline Amid US Sanctions

 Pakistan
3
Central Banks Rally as Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid U.S. Political Tensions

Central Banks Rally as Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid U.S. Political Tensio...

 Global
4
Trump's Credit Card Cap Proposal Faces Congressional Scrutiny

Trump's Credit Card Cap Proposal Faces Congressional Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026