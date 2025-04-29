Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Strategic Visit Amidst Rising Security Concerns

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition, returns to key constituencies Raebareli and Amethi. He previously engaged with locals on social issues. Recently, he condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack strongly, alongside meeting Progressive International and regional leaders. An all-party meeting is anticipated following Congress's insistence on collaborative approaches to security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 09:56 IST
Rahul Gandhi arrives at Delhi airport (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, touched down at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday morning. His visit involves strategic tours of Raebareli and Amethi, crucial parliamentary constituencies, set for April 29 and Wednesday, respectively. This marks his second trip to Raebareli this year, where he previously interacted with students and locals on pressing matters such as education and employment.

In a show of international solidarity, on Monday, Rahul Gandhi, along with Congress MP and former chairperson Sonia Gandhi, held discussions with the Progressive International in Delhi. This organization, established in May 2020, aims to bolster global progressive movements. The Congress shared online updates, noting the meeting between the Gandhis and the delegation at 10 Janpath, New Delhi.

Earlier encounters saw Rahul Gandhi in Srinagar meeting Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and visiting the injured from a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Gandhi condemned the attack, asserting the unity of the Opposition against terror and the necessity of societal cohesion to thwart divisive forces.

The Congress Working Committee convened to deliberate on the Pahalgam attack, with prominent leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Jairam Ramesh discussing the incident's ramifications. They reiterated the Congress's call for an all-party meeting, which, according to spokesperson Pawan Khera, the government has agreed to. With anticipation high for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation, the focus remains on addressing the deeply unsettling attack, one of the most severe since the 2019 Pulwama incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

