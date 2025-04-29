Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Leads the Way in Deporting Illegally Residing Foreign Nationals

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Uttar Pradesh ramps up efforts to deport Bangladeshi, Rohingya, and Pakistani infiltrators. The state has become the first in India to achieve a 100% deportation rate for Pakistani citizens. Operations target illegal residencies and structures along borders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 09:58 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Following the recent Pahalgam terror attack, the Uttar Pradesh administration has intensified its operations to deport Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators illegally present in the state, as stated by the Chief Minister's office. Measures have already been enacted against illicit Pakistani nationals, with a similar crackdown now focused on Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants. Authorities have noted that many enhance their concealment by adopting false identities in various districts.

The Chief Minister's recent directives to District Magistrates, Senior Superintendents of Police, and Police Commissioners across all districts emphasize expediting the identification process. Concurrently, initiatives are tackling unauthorized and illegal structures along the India-Nepal border.

Uttar Pradesh has distinguished itself as the first Indian state to achieve full deportation of Pakistani citizens. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been personally involved in ensuring the departure of Pakistani nationals, a move reinforced by the Indian government's revocation of visas for such individuals, save for long-term and diplomatic ones, subsequent to the Pahalgam incident.

During a high-level meeting, CM Yogi instructed officials to take swift actions against Pakistani nationals. Consequently, a police team has been mobilized to facilitate their return, with another individual slated for deportation by Wednesday.

The police and intelligence agencies are vigilantly monitoring Pakistani citizens. A large-scale operation for their deportation has been deployed across 75 districts. With the central government's sudden closure of the Integrated Check Post, people continue to flow in and out of the Indo-Pakistan border.

Similarly, other states in India have embarked on comparable initiatives in recent days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

