Congress Urges Special Session Over Pahalgam Terror Attack
The Indian National Congress, led by President Mallikarjun Kharge, has requested a special parliamentary session following the deadly April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. This call aims to demonstrate unity and collective resolve in addressing national security concerns and honoring the 26 victims.
- Country:
- India
The Indian National Congress has demanded a special parliamentary session to address the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the tragic loss of 26 lives. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized the need to convene both Houses of Parliament to discuss the issue.
Kharge's letter proposed that the session serve as a platform for a unified stance against terrorism, highlighting the opposition's commitment to unity and solidarity in these challenging times. He stressed the importance of a strong demonstration of collective resolve to confront the brutal attack on April 22, 2025.
The call for a special session comes amidst heightened political focus on national security. This follows a resolution passed in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly condemning the attack and pledging support to the victims' families. Political figures emphasize the urgent need for diplomatic measures to tackle cross-border terrorism, particularly concerning Pakistan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Leaders Pay Homage to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on His Birth Anniversary at Parliament
Pakistani Parliament Condemns Israeli Actions in Gaza
Singapore's parliament dissolved, paving the way for general elections, reports AP.
West Bengal CM is inciting violence by asking people to protest and saying she will not implement law passed by Parliament: Rijiju.
Parliamentary Standoff: Kosovo's Political Roadblock