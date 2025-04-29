Left Menu

Congress Urges Special Session Over Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Indian National Congress, led by President Mallikarjun Kharge, has requested a special parliamentary session following the deadly April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. This call aims to demonstrate unity and collective resolve in addressing national security concerns and honoring the 26 victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 09:58 IST
Congress Urges Special Session Over Pahalgam Terror Attack
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with Party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian National Congress has demanded a special parliamentary session to address the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the tragic loss of 26 lives. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized the need to convene both Houses of Parliament to discuss the issue.

Kharge's letter proposed that the session serve as a platform for a unified stance against terrorism, highlighting the opposition's commitment to unity and solidarity in these challenging times. He stressed the importance of a strong demonstration of collective resolve to confront the brutal attack on April 22, 2025.

The call for a special session comes amidst heightened political focus on national security. This follows a resolution passed in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly condemning the attack and pledging support to the victims' families. Political figures emphasize the urgent need for diplomatic measures to tackle cross-border terrorism, particularly concerning Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025