Congress Urges Special Session Over Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Indian National Congress has demanded a special parliamentary session to address the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the tragic loss of 26 lives. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized the need to convene both Houses of Parliament to discuss the issue.

Kharge's letter proposed that the session serve as a platform for a unified stance against terrorism, highlighting the opposition's commitment to unity and solidarity in these challenging times. He stressed the importance of a strong demonstration of collective resolve to confront the brutal attack on April 22, 2025.

The call for a special session comes amidst heightened political focus on national security. This follows a resolution passed in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly condemning the attack and pledging support to the victims' families. Political figures emphasize the urgent need for diplomatic measures to tackle cross-border terrorism, particularly concerning Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)