AstraZeneca's Calquence Gains EU Recommendation for CLL
The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended the approval of AstraZeneca's Calquence and Calquence-based regimens for fixed-duration treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) in the European Union.
The endorsement of Calquence and its regimens opens new possibilities for CLL treatment, potentially offering improved outcomes for patients affected by this type of leukemia.
AstraZeneca's ongoing commitment to cancer treatment advances is underscored by this milestone, paving the way for new therapeutic approaches within the EU healthcare framework.
(With inputs from agencies.)
