Left Menu

Maharashtra Extends Financial Aid Following Pahalgam Tragedy

The Maharashtra government has announced a Rs 50 lakh compensation for the families of victims from the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Chief Minister Fadnavis also ensured government jobs for victims' kin. The J-K Government offers additional financial ex-gratia for casualties and severe injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 13:41 IST
Maharashtra Extends Financial Aid Following Pahalgam Tragedy
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has pledged a financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh for families of the state's victims in the recent Pahalgam terror attack. The announcement came during a state cabinet meeting, where Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis delivered a heartfelt tribute to the victims, emphasizing the government's commitment to supporting the bereaved families' education and employment needs.

In a significant move, Chief Minister Fadnavis confirmed during the meeting that Santosh Jagdale's daughter, a victim of the Pahalgam attack, would receive a government job. This follows previous discussions where the government had hinted at providing employment to the victim's family. The decision has now been formalized under the Chief Minister's special authority.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Government announced ex-gratia payments of Rs 10 lakh each for families of deceased victims and Rs 2 lakh for those with serious injuries. They stated that while financial aid cannot replace the loss of loved ones, it serves as a gesture of solidarity and support. Additionally, arrangements for the dignified transport of victims back home have been made, and the injured are receiving optimal medical care.

The terror attack transpired on April 22 at Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow, targeting tourists and resulting in the death of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepalese citizen, with numerous injuries reported. In response, the Indian government suspended the Indus Water Treaty, downgraded bilateral ties, and shut the Attari checkpoint, retaliating against Islamabad for the outrage. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025