Maharashtra Extends Financial Aid Following Pahalgam Tragedy

The Maharashtra government has pledged a financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh for families of the state's victims in the recent Pahalgam terror attack. The announcement came during a state cabinet meeting, where Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis delivered a heartfelt tribute to the victims, emphasizing the government's commitment to supporting the bereaved families' education and employment needs.

In a significant move, Chief Minister Fadnavis confirmed during the meeting that Santosh Jagdale's daughter, a victim of the Pahalgam attack, would receive a government job. This follows previous discussions where the government had hinted at providing employment to the victim's family. The decision has now been formalized under the Chief Minister's special authority.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Government announced ex-gratia payments of Rs 10 lakh each for families of deceased victims and Rs 2 lakh for those with serious injuries. They stated that while financial aid cannot replace the loss of loved ones, it serves as a gesture of solidarity and support. Additionally, arrangements for the dignified transport of victims back home have been made, and the injured are receiving optimal medical care.

The terror attack transpired on April 22 at Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow, targeting tourists and resulting in the death of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepalese citizen, with numerous injuries reported. In response, the Indian government suspended the Indus Water Treaty, downgraded bilateral ties, and shut the Attari checkpoint, retaliating against Islamabad for the outrage. (ANI)

