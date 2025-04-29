Left Menu

Market Shake-Up: Tariff Flexibility Boosts Global Stocks Amid Trade Tensions

Global markets saw a rise on Tuesday following the U.S. administration's plans to moderate auto tariffs, signaling potential trade flexibility. This news shifted focus to economic data and company earnings. European shares gained momentum, while concerns over U.S.-China trade tensions persisted, affecting supply chains and market outlook.

29-04-2025
World markets experienced gains as U.S. President Donald Trump's administration announced plans to reduce auto tariffs' impact. This move has injected optimism into markets previously disturbed by tariffs. Economic data and company earnings are now in the spotlight as investors assess the broader implications.

European stocks surged, boosted by earnings reports, with HSBC launching a $3 billion share buyback despite a profit fall. Conversely, the Canadian dollar slipped due to political uncertainties after the election, affecting tariff negotiations with Trump. Major U.S. companies prepare to release earnings later in the week, sparking further market interest.

In Asia, markets remained stagnant amid ongoing concerns over U.S.-China trade relations. The U.S. has urged China to de-escalate tariffs, hinting at prolonged tensions. The dollar strengthened against major currencies, impacting gold and crude oil prices. Analysts warn that persistent trade conflicts could have lasting effects on supply chains.

