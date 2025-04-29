Left Menu

BEML Unveils Electric Rope Shovel in Support of Atmanirbhar Bharat

BEML publicly handed over a domestically developed electric rope shovel to Coal India. The BRS21 boasts high capacity, marking significant progress for India's mining sector and aligning with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. BEML's collaboration displays a commitment to sustainable, self-reliant mining advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 16:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BEML, the state-owned enterprise, has taken a substantial step in bolstering India's mining capabilities by handing over an indigenously developed electric rope shovel to Coal India.

During a formal ceremony attended by Northern Coalfields CMD B Sairam and Coal India CMD PM Prasad, the BRS21 model was officially presented, signaling a leap in sustainable mining technology.

Designed for large-scale operations, the 720-tonne BRS21 shovel underscores India's engineering prowess and commitment to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission, heralding a new era in coal sector advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

