BEML Unveils Electric Rope Shovel in Support of Atmanirbhar Bharat

BEML, the state-owned enterprise, has taken a substantial step in bolstering India's mining capabilities by handing over an indigenously developed electric rope shovel to Coal India.

During a formal ceremony attended by Northern Coalfields CMD B Sairam and Coal India CMD PM Prasad, the BRS21 model was officially presented, signaling a leap in sustainable mining technology.

Designed for large-scale operations, the 720-tonne BRS21 shovel underscores India's engineering prowess and commitment to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission, heralding a new era in coal sector advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)