BEML Unveils Electric Rope Shovel in Support of Atmanirbhar Bharat
BEML publicly handed over a domestically developed electric rope shovel to Coal India. The BRS21 boasts high capacity, marking significant progress for India's mining sector and aligning with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. BEML's collaboration displays a commitment to sustainable, self-reliant mining advancements.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 16:17 IST
- Country:
- India
BEML, the state-owned enterprise, has taken a substantial step in bolstering India's mining capabilities by handing over an indigenously developed electric rope shovel to Coal India.
During a formal ceremony attended by Northern Coalfields CMD B Sairam and Coal India CMD PM Prasad, the BRS21 model was officially presented, signaling a leap in sustainable mining technology.
Designed for large-scale operations, the 720-tonne BRS21 shovel underscores India's engineering prowess and commitment to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission, heralding a new era in coal sector advancements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement