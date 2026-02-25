Left Menu

Pathbreaking Transit Developments Propel Haryana's Urban Growth

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced the approval of the final alignment for the Gurugram-Faridabad-Noida-Greater Noida Namo Bharat RRTS-cum-Metro Corridor. This transformative project enhances regional connectivity, promoting balanced urban development and sustainability. Ownership rights were also granted to long-settled families in Chhachhrauli under specific land documents.

In a significant infrastructural move, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini confirmed the approval of the final alignment for the Gurugram-Faridabad-Noida-Greater Noida Namo Bharat RRTS-cum-Metro Corridor. According to Saini, the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision under the 'Namo Bharat' project, aiming to interlink major economic hubs across India with advanced transit solutions.

Spanning approximately 64 kilometers, with 52 kilometers within Haryana, the corridor promises not just a rail line but a comprehensive regional mobility framework. Key sectors such as Gurugram, Faridabad, and Noida will see enhanced connectivity, significantly reducing traffic and supporting environmental sustainability. The project envisages high-speed travel between crucial stations, integrating multiple metro networks for seamless urban transit.

Alongside transit developments, Saini announced land ownership reforms in Chhachhrauli, Yamunanagar. Land recorded as 'Gair Mumkin Abadi' since 1887 will now grant ownership rights to long-term residents, based on verified records, addressing historical land ownership issues and acknowledging decades of residential settlements.

