Empowering Women's Safety: Vijaya Rahatkar Reviews ICC Effectiveness in Kerala

Vijaya Rahatkar, Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, emphasized the importance of effective functioning of Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs) during her visit to Kerala. These committees, pivotal in handling sexual harassment cases, were reviewed to ensure they are more than just nominal entities.

Rahatkar's agenda included not only reviewing the ICCs but also spearheading a public hearing at the Collectorate Conference Hall. This initiative addressed 36 complaints from women, resolving all but five, underlining the commission's commitment to offering accessible solutions to those unable to reach the Delhi office.

Her visit further included engagement with the chairperson of the Kerala State Women's Commission and visits to pivotal institutions like the One Stop Centre for women in Kakkanad. Plans for subsequent days involve interactions with women plantation workers and local stakeholders in Idukki.

(With inputs from agencies.)