PM Modi Leads Emergency Security Council Meeting Post-Pahalgam Attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheaded a crucial security meeting Tuesday alongside Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan. Senior military leaders from the Army, Navy, and Air Force also attended, underscoring the severity of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Rajnath Singh and PM Modi's prior meeting on Monday at Lok Kalyan Marg came after Defence Staff Anil Chauhan's briefing post-terror attack that claimed 26 lives in Jammu and Kashmir. Officials have pledged harsh punitive measures against those responsible for the attack, aiming to deliver justice swiftly.

An all-party meeting reinforced bipartisan support for government measures against the perpetrators. The Cabinet Committee on Security highlighted the cross-border connections of the attack, contextualized against Jammu and Kashmir's recent electoral and developmental strides. In response, the government has suspended the Indus Water Treaty, sending a stark message to Pakistan regarding its role in supporting such acts of terrorism.

