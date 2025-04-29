Left Menu

PM Modi Leads Emergency Security Council Meeting Post-Pahalgam Attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level security meeting attended by top defense officials after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in 26 casualties. The government vowed strict action against the perpetrators and announced measures against Pakistan due to cross-border terrorism support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 18:22 IST
PM Modi Leads Emergency Security Council Meeting Post-Pahalgam Attack
PM Modi chairs meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, CDS Gen Anil Chauhan and Armed Forces chiefs (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheaded a crucial security meeting Tuesday alongside Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan. Senior military leaders from the Army, Navy, and Air Force also attended, underscoring the severity of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Rajnath Singh and PM Modi's prior meeting on Monday at Lok Kalyan Marg came after Defence Staff Anil Chauhan's briefing post-terror attack that claimed 26 lives in Jammu and Kashmir. Officials have pledged harsh punitive measures against those responsible for the attack, aiming to deliver justice swiftly.

An all-party meeting reinforced bipartisan support for government measures against the perpetrators. The Cabinet Committee on Security highlighted the cross-border connections of the attack, contextualized against Jammu and Kashmir's recent electoral and developmental strides. In response, the government has suspended the Indus Water Treaty, sending a stark message to Pakistan regarding its role in supporting such acts of terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025